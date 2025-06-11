Millennium Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 622,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, Director Chandra P. Leo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

See Also

