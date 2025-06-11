Millennium Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 2,862.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

