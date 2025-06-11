Millennium Management LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $743.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

