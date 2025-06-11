Millennium Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ModivCare by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

