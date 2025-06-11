Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.4%

OXSQ opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.10%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 4,200.00%.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

