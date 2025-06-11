Millennium Management LLC Invests $285,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 171,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 946,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 164,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.