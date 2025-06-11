Millennium Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.00 and a 200-day moving average of $400.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $420.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

