Millennium Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

