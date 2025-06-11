Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121,901 Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Baozun by 44,379.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Baozun by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baozun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Baozun Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

About Baozun

(Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.