Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 173,552 Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 173,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LWLG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 10.2%

NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.26. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 19,416.81%.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

