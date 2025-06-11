Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,721 shares in the company, valued at $193,256,880.67. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,500 shares of company stock worth $12,712,319 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

