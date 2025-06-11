Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

WOW stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $350.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.26. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

