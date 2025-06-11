Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.12. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Ohio Valley Banc Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

