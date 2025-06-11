Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 208,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 192,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.