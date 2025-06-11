Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,377 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 374,450 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 137,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $477.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

