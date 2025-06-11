Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $628.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.