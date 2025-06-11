Millennium Management LLC Sells 49,733 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,578 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,294,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 18,244.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

IKNA opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.94.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

