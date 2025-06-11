Millennium Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,107,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $294.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

