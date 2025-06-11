Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $784.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $699.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.75. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $308.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

