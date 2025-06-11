Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2,029.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 196.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

