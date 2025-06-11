Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Loews by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares in the company, valued at $569,165,301.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Down 0.3%

Loews stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.