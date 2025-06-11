Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $254.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.63.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,717 shares of company stock valued at $42,980,101. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

