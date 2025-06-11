Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graham by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $953.48 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

