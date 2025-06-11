Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.2%

CAVA opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 170.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

