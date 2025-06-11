Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,121 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.