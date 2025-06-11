Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 8,245 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEC opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

