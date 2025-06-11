Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,089 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,542,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,155,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

