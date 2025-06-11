Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

