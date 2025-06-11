Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

GEHC opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

