Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3%

AFL stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

