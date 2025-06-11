Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

