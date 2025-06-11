Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $856.59 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $717.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.79.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.39.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

