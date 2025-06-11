Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

