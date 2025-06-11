Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,516 shares of company stock worth $42,964,698 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $254.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

