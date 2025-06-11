Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,609,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.