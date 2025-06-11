Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

