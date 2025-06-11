Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

