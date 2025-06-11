Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after purchasing an additional 362,851 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,069,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 93,074 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.