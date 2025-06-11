Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,764,000 after purchasing an additional 288,885 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Corteva by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corteva by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

