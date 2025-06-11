Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

