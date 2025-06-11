Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $139.47. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

