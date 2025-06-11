Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

