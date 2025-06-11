Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

