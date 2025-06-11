Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 21,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 477,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

