Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 229,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

