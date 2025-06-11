Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 127.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,960. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,104 shares of company stock worth $399,675. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

