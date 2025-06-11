Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

