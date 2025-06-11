Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.9%

NSC stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

