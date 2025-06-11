Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

