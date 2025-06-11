Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

